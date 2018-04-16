Daredevil Davina to skydive 30,000ft for charity

A self-confessed daredevil from Bressingham is set to skydive to raise money for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (Each).

Davina Scales, 60, manager of the Diss Each charity shop, has raised almost £450 for the charity’s Nook appeal, with donations still coming in.

“I’m a bit of a thrill-seeker, but I’ve never done anything quite like this,” admitted Davina.

“I’m looking forward to it, with some nerves, obviously. I was going to do a skydive to mark my 60th birthday, but, at the time, it didn’t work out.

“So, then I thought that this year I would do it for charity.”

Davina has worked at the charity shop for two years and said she has the support of her colleagues and family.

“They are all behind me, but they say I must be mad for doing it,” she added.

All sponsorship money will go to Each. To donate, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Davina-Scales or visit the shop in Chapel Street, Diss.