Creating a lasting legacy in Roydon – social enterprise allowing children to explore, learn and play hits significant milestone

A mother-of-three who launched a not-for-profit social enterprise is calling on the community to lend a hand this weekend – as it aims to create a permanent site in a Norfolk village.

Angela Lamb, of Roydon, launched Into the Wild Wood Forest School in April 2016, running sessions at Quaker Wood in the town, Thornham Walks and Bressingham Primary School.

This week, 1,000 native trees and 100 metres of hedging plants have been delivered. While a contractor will plant most of them, the community is being asked to get involved and lend a helping hand on Saturday, from 10am to 3.30pm. The site, in excess of three acres, sits off Snow Street.

Angela said the project allows children to explore, learn and play.

“Many of us will remember fondly the carefree days of our childhood, where we jumped ditches, climbed trees, lit fires, built dens and explored the world beyond the bounds of our back gardens,” she said. “In the past this would have been a typical childhood, but due to concerns about dangers posed by strangers and traffic children today are much more likely to be kept at home.

“Whilst this may give parents peace of mind children are denied the freedom to explore, develop a love of nature and to learn how to manage risk for themselves - so many of our children today are missing out on the rich learning experiences that outdoor play provides and of course they are missing out on so much fun.

“It’s wonderful to be able to create something lasting that’s of benefit to both the local wildlife and children.

“I’m really excited about the prospect of watching the woodland grow and develop over my lifetime and I love knowing that when I’m gone it will still be there giving shelter to birds, animals and insects and adventures to children.”

The project has also been boosted through the Tesco Bags of Help scheme, which will add a pond to the site, and from the Aviva Community Fund for composting toilets.

For more visit www.intothewildwood.com