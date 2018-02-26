Councillors react to plans for Long Stratton’s 1,875 homes and bypass

New proposals for a Long Stratton bypass could see more than 1,800 homes built in the village.

Plans submitted by developers Norfolk Homes and Norfolk Land include large developments to the east and west of the A140, including a bypass.

John Fuller

Proposals for the east of the village include 1,275 homes, eight hectares of employment land, a primary school, community facilities, public open space and associated infrastructure.

To the west, 45.2 hectares of land would be used for 600 homes, with 1.5 hectares of employment land.

This plan also includes a western relief road, including access to the A140 and Swan Lane.

South Norfolk Council leader John Fuller said: “This is great news for the people of Long Stratton, who have waited so long for a bypass, but we are still at a very early stage in the planning process.

This is great news for the people of Long Stratton, who have waited so long for a bypass, but we are still at a very early stage in the planning process South Norfolk Council leader John Fuller

“The council has put a significant financial contribution towards these plans and that should give residents confidence that they will get a bypass to the right standards.

“It needs to be right, not only for the village, but also the wider south Norfolk area.

“The council recognises the importance of providing infrastructure alongside the essential housing growth, as can be seen not only in the provision of a bypass but also in our £2 million investment in Long Stratton Leisure Centre.”

The planned bypass would start at a roundabout to the north of Long Stratton on Norwich Road. It would then slope around the village and rejoin the A140 via a tie-in on Ipswich Road. Three roundabouts on the bypass route would link it to existing roads.

Councillor Fuller added: “The bypass will help remove congestion and provide a better environment for residents, while also offering potential commercial opportunities, growing Long Stratton from a large village to a small town.”

District councillor Kevin Worsley said: “The bypass has been a long time coming and will be huge for the village.

“But, the point I would make is that residents need to utilise the neighbourhood plan and express their views.

“That way, we can get the right infrastructure to support the new developments.

“South Norfolk Council is playing its role so far with investment in the leisure centre and a new 3G games pitch. It is doing what it can for infrastructure in the area.”

Councillor Des Fulcher welcomed the news with ‘cautious optimism’.

“I’m eager to see a bypass take place, but we need to make sure that better infrastructure is in place,” he said.

“Issues such as parking, local facilities and doctors’ surgeries are all growing pains that need to be considered.