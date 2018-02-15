Council confirms £40k of roadworks to get under way in East Harling and Dickleburgh

Almost £40,000 of roadworks will take place in Norfolk over the coming weeks.

East Harling will receive £33,000 of improvements to its roads.

Two-way traffic lights will be in place from Market Street, north of its junction with School Lane, to its junction with King Street.

The work will start on Monday for three weeks to allow the reconstruction of the north-eastern pavement.

Norfolk County Council says the pavement is in poor condition. The path along Market Street will receive a new surface.

The damaged channel blocks will also be replaced with dropped kerbs – meaning all properties will have vehicular access across the pavement.

Access for businesses and residents will be maintained at all times and a pedestrian crossing point will be provided.

In Dickleburgh, £6,000 of work is due to take place in Norwich Road from February 26 for a period of one week. A new drainage pipe will be installed across the road to different levels. A road closure will be in place.

This work is required to prevent the back flowing of water on to land to the east of Norwich Road between Moorland and Moor Cottage.

Vehicular access may be restricted during working hours, however, pedestrian access to properties will be maintained. School buses will be allowed through the closure.

The diversion routes for the work is C592 Norwich Road, A140 Dickleburgh Bypass, C592 Ipswich Road and C592 The Street.