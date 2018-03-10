Community toasts opening of Cross Keys pub in Redgrave

Villagers celebrated the reopening of the Cross Keys pub in Redgrave, with campaigners saying thank you to those who helped.

Doors officially opened on Saturday, with villagers invited to raise a glass in the renovated Grade II-listed building.

Don’t Lose the Keys – a campaign set up to save the Cross Keys – took ownership of the pub in October. The society, founded in July, raised more then £300,000 to purchase the site, with three months of renovation work to follow.

Committee member Fiona Kenworthy said: “To get to this point is really fantastic. When we started, we had no idea what we were doing, but we kept going anyway to reach the stage we are at now.

“It has been a learning curve for everyone on the committee. For the most part, the pub came together easily. It has been a fun adventure.

“Opening is incredibly exciting. We want to say a huge and enormous thank you to everyone who has supported the Cross Keys.

“So many people have given more than expected to help us. It has been a humbling experience.

“The parish council and district council have been amazingly supportive.”

Julie Flatman, Mid Suffolk District Council’s cabinet member for communities, said: “Redgrave have been a real example for us all, as the community pulled together and this Saturday they will see the result of that work. I hope many more communities follow their example.”

The fundraising campaign featured a big breakfast event and an evening with TW Gaze auctioneer and antiques expert Elizabeth Talbot, who presented Lots to Talk About: The Life and Work of an Auctioneer.

The project also achieved funding from The Plunkett Foundation.

The pub’s kitchens opened on Wednesday and will be providing Mother’s Day meals on Sunday.