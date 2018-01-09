Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP makes ‘vigorous’ return to Parliament after period of ill health

MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, Dr Dan Poulter, has returned to Parliament after a period of ill health.

Dr Poulter had been on sick leave since November and had remained away from the House of Commons – although he had been in regular contact with staff, and writing letters about constituency matters.

But his office said he had made a “vigorous” return to Parliament.

On Tuesday morning he spoke in a Westminster Hall debate about the effects of Universal Credit on the private sector.

And in the afternoon he was in the main Chamber supporting fellow Suffolk MP Peter Aldous in presenting a Ten Minute Rule Motion. If implemented, it will ensure thousands of small businesses in construction and in the construction supply chain are better protected.