Career change leads Stradbroke maths teacher to textbook success

A Suffolk teacher is making an impact on young people’s education after changing her career.

Helen Ball, 48, moved from Yorkshire to study in London and later followed a career working as an IT project manager in the capital.

But, realising she had a passion for teaching, Miss Ball made the move to Stradbroke.

“I was dissatisfied working in London, so I took a break and started teaching, which I found really fulfilling.”

Miss Ball became a maths teacher at Stradbroke High School and eventually became involved in writing textbooks for publisher Harper Collins. She has written six books so far, with more on the way early next year.

“I became involved with writing text books after being introduced to the idea by a friend,” she said.

“One night, I was visited by two ex-pupils who had gone to Suffolk College to study for their A-levels and they told me how excited they were to be using my books and they keep telling their peers that I wrote the textbook.

“I was quite emotional when they told me and I feel I have really made a legacy for myself.

“My advice for anyone wanting to make a similar change in their life is to do your research and try it out before you make the move.”