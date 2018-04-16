Canine duo mark milestone for Snetterton Dogs Trust

Two rehomed hounds have marked a milestone for a Snetterton dogs home.

The two 12-year-old cross Jack Russell brothers, Bam Bam and Pebbles, are the Dogs Trust branch’s latest rehomed dogs – bringing the total to 100 since the start of the year.

The canine duo have found a home with Alena and Dylan Wren, from Scotland.

Rehoming centre manager Diane McLelland-Taylor said: “It has certainly been a busy start to the year but it’s fantastic that so many people want to give a dog a second chance, especially older dogs that can often be overlooked.”

The couple had previously adopted Kingston, who died aged 19 after six years of living with the couple.

Alena said: “Kingston was an incredible dog and we loved him so dearly. We were blubbering messes at his loss.

“After some time passed, we felt ready to adopt once more and began to look online at the Dogs Trust website. ”

Dylan added: “Unbeknownst to me, Alena had found Pebbles and Bam Bam online at the Snetterton Rehoming Centre, meanwhile I had booked a business meeting in Thetford, both locations over 500 miles away from our home.

“When I told her where I would be travelling to, she told me it was very close by to the duo she’d seen.

“We rang the centre and made an appointment, and the rest, as they say, is history. It could have been coincidence, it could have been fate, but whatever it was, we’re delighted.”

Diane McLelland-Taylor added: “The Wrens live in a very rural environment in Scotland and we can see that they will be very spoilt.

“Having had an update already, we’ve been told they travelled the entire journey home perfectly – so we’re certain they will immediately be making themselves at home.”