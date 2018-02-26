Campaign launched to bring a GOGOHare to Harleston

A fundraising campaign has been launched to bring a rare hare to Harleston as part of Norfolk’s GOGOHares trail 2018.

The campaign has been launched by the Harleston’s Future group which has already raised £2,000 of the £5,000 needed to join in the county’s largest mass participation event and trail, held between June 24 and September 8.

Some of the designs planned for the Harleston Moongazer Hare

GOGOHares follows on from the successful GOGOGorillas campaigns in 2013 and GOGODragons in 2013, and which were centred on Norwich.

The events saw 50 dragon and 50 gorilla sculptures placed around the city as part of a campaign to raise money for Norfolk children’s charity, Break, which is in its 50th year. The GOGODragons were viewed by more than 500,000 people over an 11-week period before the sculptures were auctioned off. This year, the GOGOHares trail has been expanded to include a further 18 sculptures, called Moongazer Hares, to be placed in Norfolk locations including market towns, the coast, stately homes and the countryside.

The Harleston Moongazer Hare will be decorated by local artist ScribblyRoo, and will feature designs including Redenhall Church, swifts, magpies, deer and rabbits.

It will be sited in the town centre which Harleston’s Future hope will provide a boost to visitor numbers and local trade.

“Weare very excited about bringing a hare to Harleston,” said Nicky Stainton, events team chairwoman of Harleston’s Future.

“GOGOGorillas and GOGODragons were viewed by hundreds of thousands of people and now, as they take part in the wider trail, this will really give us a chance to show what Harleston has to offer, as well as helping to raise money for vulnerable children and young people and their families.”

Businesses and individuals can donate to Harleston’s Hare at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/GoGoCountyHare