Businesses invited to consultation event in Eye to shape new Economic Strategy for Norfolk and Suffolk

An enterprise partnership is calling on businesses in Norfolk and Suffolk to help shape the delivery plans for the new Economic Strategy for the counties.

The strategy, led by New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), aims to identify key themes and opportunities for the region’s businesses. It will bring together public and private sector partners to highlight priority themes and places where investment and action is likely to drive growth.

We’re really keen to hear from businesses so that their activities and plans can form part of this work – after all, its local businesses which will create new jobs and growth Lisa Roberts

Consultation events, organised in partnership with Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, will give local businesses the chance to add their own activities and aspirations into the strategy delivery plans.

Lisa Roberts, Head of Strategy at New Anglia LEP, said: “We’ve worked with public and private sector partners throughout the development of the strategy and we’ve now asked them to start feeding back on their current activities so we can pull together a comprehensive map of what’s currently under way.

“They’re telling us what they deliver at the moment under each of the priority themes and how they measure the success of these activities. This will form the starting point for our delivery plans – we need to identify both best practice and gaps to work out where the interventions need to be made.

“Now we’re really keen to hear from businesses so that their activities and plans can form part of this work – after all, its local businesses which will create new jobs and growth.”

A consultation event will be held in Eye on Wednesday, February 14 between 3pm and 5pm at Brome Grange.

For more information or to book, go to newanglia.co.uk.