Breckland Lodge set to bounce back after accidental fire

Directors of the family-run Breckland Loge have vowed to rebuild the fire-damaged business.

Sixty firefighters tackled a fierce blaze at the restaurant in Attleborough on Tuesday, February 6.

Sixty firefighters tackled a blaze at The Breckland Loge. Pictures: Norfolk Fire and Rescue.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said officers have confirmed the blaze was accidental, with investigations continuing.

Following the fire, directors have said they are “100 per cent committed” to re-building the site and have confirmed that all of the staff will be looked after.

The establishment employs about 90 people.

Mervyn Negus, chairman of Breckland Lodge, said: “Having just flown back from Australia, I visited the site yesterday to understand the extent of the damage.

“The devastation inside is pretty severe in places, however, some buildings will hopefully be saved, including the coffee lounge and bar.

“The hotel building was unaffected but will remain closed until the restaurants and kitchens are reopened.

“Investigations continue into what caused the fire.

“We’d like to say thank you again for the hundreds of messages of sympathy and support from the community and can assure you that we will hopefully be open by the autumn.”

The fire generated much support from the public, with manager Colin Kilby receiving more than 450 messages – describing it as “absolutely amazing”.

The directors are also in the final stages of a total refurbishment of The George Hotel in Norwich.

Work is expected to be completed by April and announcements on the future of the Breckland Lodge are expected in coming weeks.