Artists need £300,000 to buy their Diss studio home

A team of artists has launched a fundraising campaign to buy the building in which they are located.

Designermakers21 wants to buy the building in St Nicholas Street, which they currently rent from the Diss and District branch of the Quakers.

Established as part of the Corn Hall renovation project in 2013, the venture is now fully independent after becoming a charitable incorporated organisation (CIO) last year.

The team of local artists and craftspeople promote the arts through walk-in studios, workshops, training courses and events.

They need to raise £300,000 to buy the building, which they have fully refurbished while renting the premises, which sits within the Heritage Triangle.

“We were excited when the Quakers offered us the option to buy the building as it will give us a chance to ensure the future of a unique community asset,” said Janine Oxley, one of the trustees.

“Designermakers21, has gone from strength to strength over the past few years and we have visitors from all across the region, as well as the country, coming to visit us to see artists at work, browse the shop, enjoy the gallery and take part in events.

“Through our fundraising campaign, including events throughout the year, and with the support of all those who appreciate what we do, we hope to raise enough to secure the future.”

Designermakers21 needs to raise the money within the next three years. It has set up a Friends scheme and is also exploring grant and crowdfunding options.

The artists recently organised a printmaking day, which attracted hundreds of visitors, and is hoping to work more closely with schools.

For more information, visit www.designermakers21.co.uk or www.justgiving.com/designermakers.