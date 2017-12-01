Almost 500 firearms surrendered to police in Norfolk and Suffolk last month

Almost 500 firearms were handed in to police forces in Norfolk and Suffolk in a surrender last month.

From November 13 to November 26, police encouraged people to hand over their unlicensed and unwanted guns without fear of prosecution.

In total, 280 were surrendered in Norfolk and 208 firearms in Suffolk as well as a large quantity of ammunition.

Richard Kennett, firearms manager for both Constabularies, said: “The surrender was a real success and we’re extremely pleased with how many firearms have been handed in.

“We had 225 shotguns handed in, as well as 38 hand guns, including a number of self-loading pistols, an AK47 fully automatic assault rifle and even a walking stick gun.

“Although gun crime isn’t a big problem in our counties, it’s important we take measures such as this to reduce the chances of dangerous weapons falling into the wrong hands.”

A number of imitation firearms, rifles, air weapons and deactivated firearms were also handed in.

The guns and ammunition will now either be destroyed or, if they are of particular historic value, donated to a licensed museum.