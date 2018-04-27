£5.75m of work begins to expand Roydon Primary School

A primary school in Roydon is set to expand after a £5.75 million planning application was approved by Norfolk County Council.

The application will see an extension made to Roydon Primary School.

The work will include eight classrooms, a main hall, kitchen, administration offices, toilets, store ares and other ancillary accommodation.

The plans also include the creation of a new access, which will lead to a hard play area and 50 car parking spaces, including six disabled parking spaces.

The staff room and library will be refurbished.

To make way for the new expansion, the existing kitchen and three classrooms will be demolished.

The school has been extended a number of times since it first opened in 1886.

It has recently relied on mobile unites to provide some of its classroom accommodation, but these are now coming to the end of their life. This has created the need to replace them with more permanent buildings.

Roydon Primary School took on 44 pupils per year as of 2016/17. However, with the expansion, the school will be able to take on 60 per year, meaning a total of 420 pupils.

Planning permission was granted by Norfolk County Council on March 21.