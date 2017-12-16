Williamson to continue in role as skipper

After guiding Diss Cricket Club to promotion in his first season as captain, it has been confirmed that Mark Williamson will continue in the position next term.

Having been relegated the season before, there was a little bit of uncertainty at Rectory Meadow as the 2017 Cecil Amey Opticians Norfolk Alliance Division One campaign got under way.

Nevertheless, under Williamson’s guidance they bounced back to the Premier Division at the first time of asking with a second-placed finish behind eventual champions Stow.

As well as Williamson, it was also confirmed at the club’s recent AGM that James Skilleter will continue to skipper the third team.

However, the second team will have a new leader in the form of Stuart Taylor.

A tweet on the club’s Twitter page read: “We wish Stuart the best of luck in the role, and is an appointment all at the club believe to be an exciting and positive one.”