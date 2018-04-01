Vixens make club history with Northumberland trip

Diss Vixens Under-15s made history last weekend when they became the first ever female team from the club to go on tour.

The girls headed for Northumberland, where they would go on to play two fixtures over Saturday and Sunday.

Up first was an encounter against Morpeth and the tourists made a positive start when, after some good interplay between the forwards and backs, Hazel Pankhurst got clear to cross the line.

The Vixens spent the next 15 minutes camped inside the opposition’s half, but despite numerous attempts to score a second try, they were repelled by a strong Morpeth side.

The intensity of the game then started to tell as Diss lost three of their players to injury. With only two substitutes available, Morpeth lent Diss a player to bring them back up to a full quota.

But that is where the charity ended as Morpeth took control with three quick tries.

They continued to stretch their lead before Megan Stanley dotted down for Diss and Ruby Gaze converted, with the latter also scoring a try herself in the 36-17 defeat.

Stanley and Gaze also ran in tries in Diss’ next fixture against Tyndale, who took advantage of some tiring legs among the girls in blue shirts.

Diss were well beaten, but it did little to overshadow the fact their maiden tour had been a success for everyone connected with the club.