Third team topple leaders

EASTERN COUNTIES

GREENE KING LEAGUE

DIVISION TWO

Diss III 25

Norwich Lions II 12

Diss showed heart in defeat at Holt last week, but a bludgeoning performance from their number eight made the difference on Saturday as they beat the league leaders by four tries to two

Norwich arrived having beaten all before them apart from a draw with the thirds first up, and the result came back to haunt them as Diss enjoyed a five-point bonus win on a crisp afternoon.

Hosting Diss welcomed back Steve Macqueen at number 10 and Adam Williamson returned to familiar surroundings at inside centre, while Chris Trede was also included.

Jack Owen, who was to be the player that broke the back of Norwich, joined an exceptional front row containing Stu Popplewell and Dan Goodson and the rest of the pack was itself from former games.

The first half was a battle of attrition with little scoring from both teams, with one try each and a player apiece being sent to the sin bin.

John Alexander got the Diss score with a powerful run out wide to reply and the half finished 7-7.

However, the game came to life in the second half as Diss turned in the performance of the day by scoring three further tries, plus a conversion and a penalty.

Tom Clancy — new to surroundings at the club — found himself in space on the wing and scored to put Diss in front and a further penalty helped the lead.

Norwich came back into the game with another try of their own to bring the scores close but a penalty took Diss further away, slotted by the bloodied Naz Girgin.

The hosts maintained the pressure with the move of the day which ended with hooker Owen going over out wide to kill Norwich off and the scoring was finished with Alexander going over for his second try of the match.