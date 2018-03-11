Stradbroke appoint a new skipper for landmark term

Matt Wise has been appointed the new club captain of Stradbroke CC ahead of a landmark season getting under way.

Wise scored 317 runs with the bat last year, as well as weighing in with four wickets as the team finished fifth in the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division Nine East.

And he will skipper the club during what is the 275th anniversary of the first recorded cricket match in Suffolk, involving Stradbroke against Finningham.

Stradbroke are planning a series of events to mark the anniversary, with further details available in the near future.

Meanwhile, Fergus Morgan is set for a busy campaign with the Vikings as he takes on the roles of head coach, youth development officer and welfare officer.

There is also plenty of stability on show, with Don Lummis (president), Michael Hugman (chairman), Richard Pierce-Saunderson (secretary) and Caroline Johnson (treasurer) all retaining their positions following the recent AGM.

That quartet has served the club for more than 50 years combined, while James Gilbee, Ben Flatt, Malcolm Tenneson and Alan Hutchison were all re-elected as committee members.

On the pitch, Stradbroke have been involved in a couple of cup draws, receiving a bye in the first round of the National Village Cup.

In the second round they are due to travel to the winner of Worlington versus Bentley, the latter of whom is based in Brentwood.

In the Suffolk Twenty/20 Cup, Stradbroke will open up against Saxmundham away from home on Sunday, May 20.

That is followed by a home clash with Yoxford (June 3), Worlingworth at home (July 1) and Easton away (July 15).

To become a member of the club, contact chairman Michael Hugman on 07796 465347 for more details.