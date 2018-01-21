Risebrow is selected for squad

The Independent Schools RFC Lambs have named their U18 National Squad for the 2018 season following the final trials at Wisbech Grammar School, with one Framlingham College pupil included.

The four regions — North, Midlands, South East, and South West — met on Sunday, January 7 for a series of intra-regional fixtures, providing a last chance for the coaches to see the players in action before selecting the squad.

A quartet from Framlingham featured in three friendly fixtures, namely Will Chapman, Tom Watson, Jolyon Summers and Toby Risebrow.

It was the latter that made the biggest impression, earning himself a place in the 41-player squad for the forthcoming National Lambs season, which will see them compete in nine fixtures, including games against three Premiership Academies, as well as their tour of Croatia and Italy over Easter.

Lambs national director, Alex Laybourne, said: “There was a fantastic standard on show on Sunday and selection was inevitably very difficult.”