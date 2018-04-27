Perry happy to promote from within

Old Buckenham captain Terry Perry is excited by what the club’s younger players will have to offer this season, writes Liam Apicella.

Despite leading the way around the halfway stage in 2017, Old Bucks ended up finishing the campaign down in fourth position in the Dipple & Conway Norfolk Cricket Alliance Premier Division.

Two of that squad’s more experienced players — Tom Alexander (Garboldisham) and Andy Lawrence (Cromer) — have since opted to move on to pastures new.

But, rather than look to make like-for-like replacements, Perry instead is willing to put his faith in some of the club’s rising stars.

Tom Bart is set to come into the squad for his first full season, while Perry is also backing the likes of Lewis Holden, Jack Grant and Matt Hendry to make useful impacts.

“We have lost a couple of senior players for one reason or another, but we still want to improve,” said the skipper.

“It will take us a few weeks of the season to see where we are, but the youngsters we have are very good players.

“It is a great youth structure we have and we need to be using it.

“Youngsters bring enthusiasm to a team and freshen things up.

“With those players moving on, it has given a chance to a number of players on the fringes to stake a claim for a place in the team each week.”

Last year Old Bucks saw their overseas player Nicholas Pentz depart midway through the season, with the South African returning to his homeland.

That position this year has been filled by Amith Sarma — a 35-year-old batting all-rounder who represents Germany at international level.

“He should do well for us and be an exciting addition,” said Perry.

“I have not seen him in action up close just yet but we have seen plenty of clips and are confident he can adapt to us.”

Old Buckenham get started tomorrow with a home fixture against Brooke, who finished last season in seventh position.