Much-changed Diss defeated in cup final

HARRISON CUP FINAL

Holt 48

Diss 14

Diss lost their grip on the annual Harrison Cup after being well beaten by local rivals Holt on Saturday.

Blues head coach Dave Smith took the opportunity to rest several of his senior players for the contest, with a youthful Holt side going on to take full advantage.

Despite eventually losing out by eight tries to two, it was Diss that broke the deadlock thanks to Joe Kindleside’s try, with Matt Trede going on to convert for a 7-0 lead.

However, London Three Eastern Counties outfit Holt soon adapted well to the muddy conditions, with their kick-and-chase tactics serving them well.

Geoff Flather broke from deep within his own half and pinpointed a kick over the Diss defence for Alastair Hughes to collect and score.

Tom Jackson kept his cool to add the extras, levelling up the scoreline in the process.

Jackson then repeated the exercise and again Hughes was on hand to collect and score.

The conversion attempt failed on this occasion, but Holt still held a 12-7 advantage going into the interval.

The game swung firmly in Holt’s favour early in the second half when Jackson made an interception and then converted his own try.

Following this intervention the hosts dominated the rest of the game and further tries followed from Jackson and Hughes, with Jackson again converting his own try.

Diss responded with a try from Nick Garnham, which was converted by Trede, but the damage had long been done and the tie was over as a contest.

The final say on proceedings went the way of Holt and Hughie Cabbell Manners, who dotted down his side’s eighth try of the proceedings, which was subsequently converted by Alastair Hughes.

• Diss should welcome back a number of their regular players for tomorrow’s London League Division One North home fixture against Fullerians (3pm).

The Blues go into the contest in the knowledge that victory over Ruislip last time out has preserved their status for another season.

Just one position separates Diss in 10th to ninth-placed Fullerians, but the visitors have a healthy 13-point cushion to fall back on.

Watford-based Fullerians have been in indifferent form during 2018, picking up three wins while suffering five defeats.

The reverse fixture back on December 2, was a very close affair, with Diss just losing out 37-32.

• Diss Vixens Under-15s ran out winners in a high-scoring fixture against touring Donnington Diamonds on Sunday.

The Vixens held a narrow 22-14 lead at half-time but they turned the screw after the restart, eventually racking up a 67-31 triumph.