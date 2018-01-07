Wright targets double the number of titles in 2018

Peter Wright’s most successful darts year ended in a bit of a whimper — as he crashed out of the 2018 PDC World Championships in the second round.

But the Norfolk-based Scotsman has not let a disappointing end to 2017 colour his achievements as he enthusiastically targets ‘double’ the number of titles in 2018.

That would mean ‘Snakebite’ is aiming to win 20 titles in the next 12 months, with only Michael van Gerwen able to better that with an impressive haul of 25 in one calendar year.

The darts player famous for his flamboyant style of dress and multi-coloured hair, however, is supremely confident that his target is achievable.

He told the BBC: “Next year I’m hoping to double what I’ve done this year. I think I’ll do that, definitely.

“If you don’t set yourself targets, there’s no point playing the game.”

Having recently moved out of Mendham, he goes into the new year fit again, after being a doubt for the world championships — he was rushed to hospital at the start of December with suspected gallstones.

The world number two recovered in time to mount a campaign for the title at Alexandra Palace, but was undone at the second hurdle by world number 46 Jamie Lewis.

Wright has admitted he was ‘rusty’ during the tournament but was keen to emphasise that had little impact — he was beaten 4-1, fair and square, by a player who outdid expectations to go on to reach the semi-finals.

Lewis was defeated 6-1 in that match by a determined Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor in his last ever appearance.

But Wright has said he believes he played a future top player in Lewis, revealing he will likely be retired in just five years time.

He said: “It is a missed opportunity, but I still took Jamie Lewis like I was playing Adrian Lewis, Phil Taylor or Michael van Gerwen — I wasn’t relaxed, I didn’t take him easy.

“I’m looking forward to, in five years’ time when I’m retired with my feet up, sitting on my sofa watching the top five in the world which should be Jamie Lewis, Keegan Brown, Dimitri, Josh Payne and Michael Smith.

“Those guys will be top five, top 10 in the world and I’m going to be very happy to watch and have had to play against these guys.

“I was rusty but I still enjoyed the game and I wish him all the luck. The darts Jamie was flying in, I don’t think my preparation had anything to do with that.

“Jamie has been around for quite a few years and it’s good to see, I was proud to be on that stage with him playing darts like he did.”

Wright will enjoy a month off before returning to action in the Unibet Masters at the end of January in Milton Keynes.