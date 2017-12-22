Wright eases past Portela in World Darts Championship

Peter Wright eased past Diogo Portela in round one of the PDC World Darts Championship as he set up a tie with first round giant killer Jamie Lewis in round two.

‘Snakebite’, who recently moved from Mendham across the border into Norfolk, was rushed to hospital a fortnight before the tournament with suspected gallstones, but recovered in time to make his return to the Alexandra Palace stage.

ON FORM: Peter Wright in action at Alexandra Palace Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC

As Portela, the first Brazilian to play in the World Championships, took time to settle into the Ally Pally atmosphere, Wright took the early advantage, recovering from a shaky opening leg to take the first set 3-1.

Portela claimed first blood in set two with a 15-darter, but Wright recovered with a break to storm into a 2-1 lead. A stylish 99 checkout from the Brazilian put him on level terms before he grinded out 52 points to complete a fantastic turn around in the second set.

Wright, who is sponsoring a Diss Town youth side, would avert further danger by claiming the third set 3-1.

The two exchanged blows as the first three legs went with throw, but some much improved scoring from Wright gave him three shots at double for the set. An offer which he could not refuse as he took out double ten to reclaim his lead.

The relentless Wright would continue to score heavily as Portela began to struggle. The world number two showing his class as he rounded off his victory with a whitewash set.

‘Snakebite’ will face Jamie Lewis on the 27th December for a place in the third round.