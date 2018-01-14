Woodruff crowned county champ

Framlingham College’s Lily Woodruff led from the front to take the Suffolk County U20 Cross-Country title held at Culford School on Sunday.

Woodruff ran a clinical race throughout, leaving the other competitors in her tracks. She completed the 6km course in a time of 27 minutes and 48 seconds, with her nearest competitor further than two minutes behind.

The college’s director of sport, Nick Gandy, said: “Lily is a fantastic ambassador for the school and we are very proud of her achievements.

“She has also been instrumental in developing interest in the sport of cross country throughout the school as well as helping to organise our teams.”

Woodruff has now qualified for the Inter-county Cross-Country Championships, which are due to be held at Loughborough, in March.