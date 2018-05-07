Whiteman expecting better next campaign

Player-coach Tim Whiteman has said that 2018/19 will be a ‘big season’ for Harleston Magpies Men’s first team, writes Liam Apicella.

The Magpies had wanted to mount a promotion challenge in the East Men’s League Premier A last term, but it never materialised and they eventually ended the campaign in fifth place — 13 points adrift of champions City of Peterborough I.

Former Great Britain international Whiteman was ‘disappointed’ with that finishing position, but he did see reasons to be optimistic for next campaign.

“We are all very disappointed with that position,” he said.

“We implemented a lot of changes last season, both tactically and in terms of the intensity of our training.

“To be honest, the change took a bit longer than I thought it would and I slightly underestimated what needed to be changed.

“We still have plenty to work on, but there was real signs of progress last year as well and we should also reflect on that improvement.

“Lots of the players will be staying around and if we can recruit a couple of players, that will give us a big boost.

“I am confident we have the quality to bridge the gap to the top. We had it this year, it just took us time to adjust.

“Next year is a big season for us. We have established some good foundations, now we need to build on it.”

• Harleston Magpies Ladies I’s Lauren Rowe was named in the Investec Women’s Team of the Season for the East League — an award voted for by all of the players in the division.