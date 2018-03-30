Under-14s book their place at Nationals in commanding style

Harleston Magpies’ youth section continued to thrive last weekend as both its Girls and Boys Under-14 sides qualified for the England Hockey National Finals.

After two tough matches for the boys, who hosted the regional finals at home in Weybread, and three challenging matches for the girls away in Ipswich, the two young teams can now look forward to the Under-14s Finals at Lee Valley in London on May 12 and 13.

Mark Emms, team manager of the boys, said; “Our boys played some really strong hockey today and they thoroughly deserve their chance to represent Magpies in the last eight at the national finals.

“It’s fantastic to see the club getting both of its U14’s teams through to this stage of the competition.”

Meanwhile, girls manager John Pope added: “It’s been seven years of hard graft for this team.

“The girls’ performance was marked not least for the hard graft across the whole team, starting line-up and subs alike.

“Defence and midfield fought like Trojans to give our attack the platform to succeed.

“I want to play tribute to everyone who has worked so hard to get this result, but most particularly to our friend, mentor and sorely missed Magpies senior coach, David Brook, who recently lost his two-year battle with cancer.

“David coached most of these girls from aged seven, and he would have been immensely proud of their achievements.”