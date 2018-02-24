Two victories for host club as Corn Hall hosts boxing again

Boxing made a triumphant return to Diss’ recently-renovated Corn Hall venue on Saturday.

The sell-out event, which was hosted by Eye-based Progress Boxing & Fitness Ltd, kept the crowd entertained with 15 highly competitive bouts.

ON THE ATTACK: Conner Simonds (red) on the front foot. Picture: Paul Tebbutt

Ex-boxer and company owner Gareth Edwards was delighted with how the night unfolded.

“It was amazing. Everything went incredibly well,” he said.

“I have never received so many positive messages after organising an event like this one.

“The venue helped, it is very special. My two uncles boxed there and so did I in the 1980s, so this is providing an opportunity for a third generation.

CLEAN SHOT: Attleborough's Lydia Nagle lands a punch on her way to victory. Picture: Paul Tebbutt

“The crowd were fantastic and the fact there was so many people added to the occasion.”

Of the seven home fighters, two celebrated victories.

Conner Simonds got the better of Patricks’ Oliver Wright on a split decision, while Freddie Collings was a unanimous winner over Bobby Tindesley from Chalvedon.

In contrast Liam Ludlum, Yaroslav Dimitrov and Jimmy Ellwood all suffered narrow defeats, with the latter particularly hard done by.

Nevertheless, Ellwood’s performance saw him pick up the Home Boxer of the Night accolade, awarded by main sponsors Saracens Head, NS Hughes Construction, Tree Fellas, CF Civils, Crown Chicken and Malcolm Kidd Car & Commercial Repairs.

There were also skills bouts for the club’s Jake Boyce Moore and Malachi Flowerdew.

“I am proud of all of our boxers,” added Edwards.

“They all gave everything and on another day the ones that were beaten could easily have won.

“It was also great to see Jake and Malachi getting a taste of a night like that.”

Attleborough Boxing Club was also represented on the night as Lydia Nagle and Connor Holloway scored victories over Charlotte Thomas (Canvey) and Henry Potter (Kingfisher) respectively.

Progress’ next show is set to take place at DC3 in Diss on Saturday, May 12.