Superbikes back at Snetterton

Britain’s biggest motor racing series will return to Snetterton this summer when the Norfolk track hosts a round of the 2018 Bennetts British Superbike Championship.

The high-speed track will host a round on June 15-17, with the announcement of the season entry list for this year coming after one of the closest seasons in recent history in 2017.

Last year’s title fight went down to the final race of the championship at Brands Hatch, as an astounding 10 different riders won the 26 races, with eight different teams celebrating victory.

This year’s field includes 28 permanent riders and is headed by defending champion Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne, who returns with the Be Wiser Ducati team. Leading the opposition is Leon Haslam, who will be determined to avenge his heart-breaking title defeat, while Australian rival Josh Brookes, who lost out by just two points last year, has switched to McAMS Yamaha.

The grid for 2018 features 13 different race winners, including last year’s Showdown Title Fighters: Haslam, Jason O’Halloran, Peter Hickman and Jake Dixon.

Last year saw the emergence of new protagonists and 2018 is set to follow suit with six full season British Superbike rookies, including Gino Rea, who joins the series after a spell in the World Moto2 Championship and Dickies British Supersport champion Tarran Mackenzie.

Tickets for the round at Snetterton are available in advance from £28 with free entry for under-13s. For more information call 0843 453 9000 or visit www.snetterton.co.uk