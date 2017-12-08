Snakebite could miss out on his place at the worlds

Illness could lead to Peter ‘Snakebite’ Wright missing the William Hill PDC World Darts Championships, which get under way in London next week.

The number two seed and third favourite with the bookmakers, who recently moved from his Mendham base over the Norfolk border, was taken to hospital recently suffering from suspected gallstones.

He was forced to withdraw from a number of exhibition events and with the sport’s biggest competition at Alexandra Palace now less than seven days away, he may also miss out on that event.

Writing on social media, Wright’s wife Jo said: “I’m sorry to announce that Peter was rushed to hospital yesterday.

“He is now back home but unable to do any exhibitions or work until he is well enough to. We would both like to apologise to all fans who have bought tickets to see Snakebite in the run up to Xmas.”

She then added on December 5: “Peter said to thank everyone for your kind messages. He’s feeling a bit better today.

“Got more tests to be done but getting sleep now so that’s a good thing to help recover. Thank you all.”

Should Wright, 47, recover in time to take his place in the tournament, the two-time World Championship semi-finalist will be up against Diogo Portela in the first round.

The Rio de Janeiro-born player has never previously featured at the year-ending competition.