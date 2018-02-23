Sixth team get revenge for thrashing earlier in season

EMPRESA NORFOLK

WOMEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION TWO

Harleston Magpies VI 1

Lowestoft & Railway II 0

When Harleston Magpies’ sixth team travelled to promotion-hunting Lowestoft & Railway earlier in the season, they were demolished 10-1.

However, they got their revenge during Saturday’s reverse fixture on home soil, running out victors by a single-goal margin.

The hosts started strongly and the links built up over the last few months were on show, when in the first few minutes the home team set up and scored the first and only goal of the game.

Vanessa Vigrass and Lucy Field worked the ball into the D, and the pass in was slotted home by Rachael Clifford.

The remainder of the first half largely saw Magpies dictating the play and the opposition struggling to get a foothold in the game.

Nevertheless, despite many attempts the home team could not score another goal as the league leaders’ defence was disciplined and tight, while their goalkeeper smartly kept the ball out.

Lowestoft Railway made some inroads in the second half, with some quick counter-attacks, taking their chances to get behind the home defence.

These attacks were shortlived, though, as some resolute team work from Magpies seemed to knock the Lowestoft side off their stride.

Goalkeeper Katie Davy was called into action a couple of times, and she cleared the ball well in one-on-one situations, and against a couple of short corners.

To the credit of the hosts, they also posed a threat at the other end of the pitch with some smart possession play.

They were unable to add to their tally, yet they held out at the other end to secure the victory and inflict just a third loss of the season on Lowestoft, who dropped down to second in the table as a result.

Magpies, who have moved up to sixth position, face another tough encounter tomorrow — this time a trip to new leaders Norwich Dragons Ladies VI (11.45am).

The Dragons have won 12 of their 15 fixtures this term, scoring 44 goals and conceding just 14.