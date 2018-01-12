Seconds ease to victory in inter-club derby fixture

EAST MEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION 2N

Harleston Magpies II 7

Harleston Magpies III 1

They may have been up against club-mates, but Harleston Magpies second string showed no mercy to their third-team counterparts on Saturday.

The seconds headed into the contest with an unbeaten record from their 11 outings and they emphatically made it 12 from 12, firing in seven goals to take their tally for the season to 69.

But despite the one-sided nature of the scoreline, it was the thirds who began brightly with Mick Jager going close to breaking the deadlock.

It took the league-leading seconds a little while to find their stride, but once they did goals from Martin Fields and Stuart Field sent them into the interval holding a 2-0 advantage.

The second team were fast out of the blocks in the second half and grabbed two quick goals from Robbie Kinsella and Matt Bensly following some good leg work by Jake Sewell.

Nevertheless, the third team continued to rally and got their reward when midfielder Dave Francis reduced the arrears, having earlier hit the post and had a goal chalked off.

After that, though, the seconds regained the initiative and their domination was rubber-stamped by a brace from Lawrence Baynes and a late Sewell goal.

The seconds are at home once again tomorrow afternoon when second-placed Dereham II will be their visitors (2pm).

The two teams go into the game separated by a hefty 14 points.

n The thirds were also in action on Sunday and on this occasion they emerged victorious, running out 4-3 winners over fellow strugglers Bury St Edmunds I.

Greg Jagger, Matt Brand, Dave Francis and Andrew Johnson were all on target in a win that moved ninth-placed Harleston three points clear of their opponents.

They head out on the road tomorrow with a trip to bottom-of-the-table Horncastle I (1pm).

Lincolnshire-based Horncastle have won just twice all season, the most recent of which was recorded last time out at the expense of Bury St Edmunds.