Scotland pick Sandy to shoot at Games in Australia

Fressingfield’s Sandy Walker is heading to Australia to take part in the pairs and individual Fullbore Target Rifle events at the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

Walker started shooting at Framlingham College in 2000 and has since gone on to represent Scotland and Great Britain at both junior and senior levels.

Medals have also followed at regular intervals along the journey, including winning the British Commonwealth Championships in 2015 and the St George’s Prize a year later.

And, potentially crucial, the 31-year-old picked up a bronze medal at a Commonwealth Games test event in Brisbane last November, meaning the upcoming event will hold no surprises for the shooter.

“This will be my first appearance at the Commonwealth Games and I’m really looking forward to it,” said Walker, who has also been called up to the Great Britain Palma team for next year’s World Championships in New Zealand.

“Most major competitions are with GB so to have the opportunity to be a part of Team Scotland at a major championships does not happen often and I am proud to be part of a very talented team.

“Training is going well and I have just got back from a warm weather camp and competition in America which was good in trying to gain some form.

“Having won bronze in Brisbane last November in what was the Games Test Event it was good to see where everyone stood six months out so, with careful planning and training, hopefully I can do better in April.”

The shooting competitions get under way at the Games on Sunday, April 8 at the Belmont Shooting Centre, where a total of 19 medals will be handed out.

Walker will be looking to add to Scotland’s overall shooting medal tally at the Commonwealths, which currently stands at 45 — 12 goals, 15 silvers and a further 18 bronzes.

Only five other competing nations — Australia, India, England, Canada and New Zealand — have won more since the sport’s introduction back in 1966.