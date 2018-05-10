Progress ready to host night of fighting action

Eye-based Progress Boxing & Fitness Ltd is gearing up to host another of its home shows tomorrow night, writes Liam Apicella.

The event, which is set to include 22 bouts with 18 visiting clubs involved, will be held at Hope Church on Vince’s Road, Diss.

The hosting club are likely to have five or six fighters in total on the bill, including twins Archie and Jake Boycemoore, as well as Charlie Collings and Jimmy Ellwood.

Head coach Gareth Edwards said: “I just want all of them to give 100 per cent — that is all I can ask of them.

“If they keep it tidy and give everything in the ring I will be more than happy with that.

“They have all trained hard and have some really good ability.

“They will be up against some very good opponents and the match-ups are very even.

“We have fighters coming from all over the country and it promises to be a good night.

“I hope the local fighting fans come out to show their support — our boxers would really appreciate it. Everyone wants to perform in front of a good crowd.

“This is likely to be our last show of the season and everybody has worked hard to get to this point.”

Doors will open at 6pm, with the action due to get under way an hour later.

Tickets can be purchased on the night and cost £20 for a seat or £15 for standing.

Hot food and a bar will be available for all of the spectators.