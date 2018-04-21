Plenty to cheer about at Norfolk tournament

While none of their three under-10 teams were ultimately crowned champions, Harleston Magpies still had plenty to be positive about at Norfolk’s Mini Hockey event in Watton on Sunday.

After 14 matches none of the Magpies’ sides had been beaten, with the boys’ teams not even conceding a goal at that point.

The event started brightly with Harleston’s Under-10 Girls leading the way.

Their best result was a 3-1 triumph over Dragons C and with a little more composure they would have been challenging for the medals.

Both of the Boys’ teams, meanwhile, defended resolutely and managed to keep clean sheets in each of their encounters.

The club was also represented by boys’ and girls’ teams in the Under-12 section of the competition.

The Magpies Girls Under-12 silver side continued the unbeaten theme, playing five matches and conceding no goals on their way to finishing in third position.

The gold team went one better by clinching the runner-up spot — a result that included wins over Watton and Norwich City before a defeat to Dereham in the final.

As for the Under-12 Boys, they were struggling with rustiness from a lack of playing time and struggled to make an impact.

Boys’ youth development officer, James Smith, said: “It was great to finally get our teams back on a hockey pitch and play some competitive matches.

“Watton hosted a great tournament with just the right amount of hockey for all and the chance for our lead coaches to spend time with all our teams.

“The improvement shown by a number of our players through their dedication at coaching was inspiring, but this really was a day to remember for goalkeeping.

“There were great saves, good concentration levels and man-of-the-match performances all round.”

The Minis’ season will conclude on April 29 with the Alex Hill Festival, which is being hosted by Dereham Hockey Club.