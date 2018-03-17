Plenty of positives for Keira

Squash player Keira Martin gained plenty of confidence and experience from her outing at the Dunlop English Junior Championships in Hull at the weekend.

It was the first time the Harleston Tennis & Squash Club member had featured in such an event as she took part in the Under-15 Girls category.

It was a tough start for Martin, who found herself up against number four seed and eventual runner-up Saran Nghiem from Lancashire.

She did not take any games during that contest, but showed signs of improvement next time out against Danni Kalar of Berkshire.

That was the springboard as the youngster went on to record a 3-1 victory over Surrey’s Sophie Hill next time out.

That win was all the more impressive for Martin given that she came from behind to win her three games.

Martin finished off with a clash against Lily Main of Bedfordshire and the pair went on to play out an entertaining contest.

It was Main that came out on top 11-8,12-10,11-6, but the encounter could quite easily have gone in favour of Martin.

Boosted by her improvements as the competition went on, Martin — along with her coach — is now looking ahead to a number of other tournaments over the next few months.

Her next sanctioned event will be at Moreton Hall Squash Club in Bury St Edmunds, on April 28-29.