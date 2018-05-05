Plenty of medals and new personal bests for Otters

It has been a busy period for the Diss Otters, with the club having sent squads to compete in three competitions over the last fortnight.

Sixteen junior swimmers and one masters swimmer took part in the Norwich Swan Open meeting at the UEA Sportspark, returning with a host of medals.

Of the 91 races featuring Otters swimmers, 48 ended with top-six finishes and 22 in podium positions consisting of four golds, seven silvers and 11 bronze.

The golds were won by Ciaran Strike (2), Rosie Munnings and Sophia Pickering, while Jacob Shadbolt and Nathan Hunt both swam in their first open galas.

Also among the medals were Lily-Anne Jones (silver), Matthew Munnings (silver and bronze), Ottilie Miller (two bronzes) and Oslo Chapman (two silvers).

Elsewhere, another 16 Otters travelled to Dereham to contest the Norfolk Junior League B final on Saturday, eventually finishing up in second.

The team won 13 of their 45 races, made up of individual and relay events.

On the same night the Diss-based club had seven swimmers in the water at the Beccles Development meeting.

The team, which was made up of Freya Button, Lily Ellis, Eleanor Godbold, Darcie Martin, Ella Townsend, Toby Townsend and Molly Wilson, picked up plenty of medals throughout the competition and set a host of new personal best times.

Looking ahead, the club has two swimmers preparing to compete at the upcoming prestigious Eastern Regional Championships over the two May bank holiday weekends.

Matthew Munnings will feature in the senior (14-16 years) in Norwich, while Daniel Bachu will swim in the junior (11-13 years) in Luton.