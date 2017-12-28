Peter Wright crashes out in second round of 2018 PDC World Darts Championship

Former Mendlesham resident Peter Wright suffered a shock defeat in the second round of the William Hill World Darts Championship, after making his return from a health scare.

Jamie Lewis produced the performance of his career to knock out the number two seed — known by his nickname Snakebite — at the Championship on Wednesday.

Youngster Lewis had to come through the PDPA Qualifier just to make it to Alexandra Palace, but it was the Welshman who played like a top seed as he averaged an amazing 107 to beat Wright 4-1 in a dream display.

The 26-year-old hit an incredible 13 180s and tremendous outshots of 125, 123 and 121 helped him to an overall checkout ratio of 54 percent as he continued what could be a breakout performance.

He reaches the third round for the first time in his career — a feat Wright has enjoyed many times, although not this year.

Lewis averaged 120 for two sets as he hit a purple patch rarely seen on the big stage at the World Championship to leave Wright trailing, despite the 2014 finalist averaging 103 in reply.

“I still can’t quite believe it to be honest,” said Lewis, who was playing James Richardson in last night’s third round match.

“I expected to give him a good game, I didn’t really expect to beat him.

“I’ve been playing well the last couple of weeks and I thought if I can keep playing like that then I’ll give him a good game but to win — I’m obviously over the moon with it.”