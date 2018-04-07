Otters make a big splash at Easter Meet event in Norwich

Rosie Munnings, Matthew Munnings and Matthew Tatum all represented the Diss Otters with distinction at the City of Norwich Easter Meet last weekend.

Rosie Munnings swam in four separate races and achieved new personal best times in each of those outings.

And to top off what had already been a very successful meeting, she won silver in the 100m breaststroke event.

Matthew Munnings, meanwhile, hit a new personal best of 26.80 seconds in the 50m freestyle, which also saw him qualify for the East Region Championships in May.

Continuing the good feeling, club captain Tatum made the final of the 17-years and over 100m backstroke, finishing in third position, also throwing a new personal best into the bargain.

The trio’s success followed on from the club’s nine to 12-year-olds finishing fifth in the Norfolk Junior League meeting at Wymondham and as a result they have advanced to the B final at Dereham on April 28.