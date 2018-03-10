Otters keep up positive results

Following the previous week’s success at the Warwick Thompson Memorial County Gala in Thetford, Diss Otters were back among the medals as they returned to the pool at the weekend.

A squad of 15 Otters made the trip to the City of Norwich’s March Long Course Gala, which was held at the UEA Sportspark.

And they came away with a string of positive results to show for all their efforts, including a haul of 12 medals to go alongside the 25 top-six finishes.

The quintet of Oslo Chapman, Finlay Neve, Ciaran Strike, Sophia Pickering and Thea Irvine shared the medals between them over the course of the two-day meeting, where the Otters went on to record a whole host of new personal best times in their different disciplines.

The Diss Otters team was made up of Daniel Bachu, Callum Blair, Harry Button, Olivia Chapman, Oslo Chapman, Lily Ellis, Shannon Evans, Imogen Grimes, Forbes Irvine, Thea Irvine, Finlay Neve, Emma Neve, Sophia Pickering, Ciaran Strike and Matthew Tatum.

• Next on the agenda for the club is the March Open in Ipswich over the weekend of March 17 and 18.

Looking further ahead there is the City of Norwich’s Long Course East Meet on March 30, followed by the Norwich Swans Swimming Club’s Open Meet on April 21-22.

To find more information on the Diss Otters, who train up to five days a week, visit www.dissotters.co.uk and proceed to the contact section.