Otters in medal-winning form

Diss Otters had a successful time at this year’s County Championships, helping themselves to five gold medals at the two-weekend event.

Barney Clarke was in particularly impressive form for the club at the UEA Sportspark as he won the top prize in the 100m breaststroke, 50m breaststroke, 50m freestyle and 50m backstroke.

The Otters’ other gold came courtesy of Rosie Munnings, who recorded a victory in the 12-year-old Girls 100m butterfly.

The Diss swimmers also weighed in with six silver and five bronze medals in the individual races, and another three bronzes followed during the County Relay Gala.

Back in the individual races, the Otters finished in the top eight in 52 of their 158 swims, achieving a host of personal best times along the way.

In addition, Cameron Day and Matthew Munnings both received their county colours for representing Norfolk four times from ASA East Region president Stuart Murray.