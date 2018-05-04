Niamh leads the way for Southgates

Kumo Judo Club’s Niamh Southgate continued her rich vein of form by winning the -44kg English Pre-Cadet Championship at the weekend.

The 13-year-old, who is one of the Lopham and Diss-based club’s leading lights, was victorious in all three of her contests at the event in Walsall.

There was also more success for the Southgate family at the competition, with 14-year-old sister Eden recovering from some disappointing results to capture a silver medal in the -48kg section.

And from a pool of 30 players, 16-year-old Rory Southgate claimed an impressive bronze medal.

Eden and Rory will be back in action at the weekend when they compete at the English Senior Open in Thetford.

• Meanwhile, the Kumo Judo Club celebrated a reunion week which attracted 23 past and present judo players to train on Wednesday at Lopham Village Hall.

Those that attended included double Olympian Colin Oates and his training partner brother and former Irish Open champion, David.