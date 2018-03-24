Munnings on top form as Otters shine once again

Rosie Munnings was among the top performers as the Diss Otters took part in the March Open against clubs from Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex at Crown Pools in Ipswich at the weekend.

Munnings picked up five medals — one gold, one silver and three bronze — over the course of the event and also set a total of 11 personal best times.

Her contribution was part of an impressive overall team performance as the Otters set 65 new personal bests (pbs) from 87 swims for a conversion rate of 75 per cent.

In total the Otters finished in the top six on 51 occasions, picking up six golds, nine silvers and seven bronzes along the way.

Also among the gold medals were Daniel Bachu, Callum Blair, Lotti Gates, Matthew Munnings and Thea Irvine, the latter of whom set 11 new pbs throughout the competition to match Rosie Munnings’ achievement.

Diss Otters squad: Daniel Bachu (1G, 1B, 5pbs), Millie Bachu (2pbs), Callum Blair (1G, 1S, 1B, 5pbs), Harry Button (1pb), Olivia Chapman (2pbs), Oslo Chapman (1S 4pbs), Lily Ellis (2pbs), Shannon Evans (1S), Lotti Gates (1G, 2S), Forbes Irvine (1B, 6pbs), Thea Irvine (1G, 11pbs), Matthew Munnings (1G, 1S, 3pbs), Rosie Munnings (1G, 1S, 3B, 11pbs) and Ciaran Strike (1B, 7pbs).

There will be a quick return to action for the Otters as they go in search of further medals and personal best times at the Norfolk Junior League Gala, which will be held at Wymondham Leisure Centre tomorrow night.