Medals aplenty for Diss Otters

Diss Otters collected a host of medals from the Warwick Thompson Memorial County Gala at Waterworld in Thetford over the weekend.

The event, which was staged by Norfolk ASA, is attended by clubs from across the county, attracting some of the best swimmers in the area.

And the Otters more than held their own in that company, racking up almost a 50 per cent return of medals as they picked up 34 from 69 individual swims.

The medal haul included 12 of the gold variety, followed by 10 silvers and a further 12 bronzes.

There was a particularly impressive display in the pool by Shannon Evans, who collected four gold medals and two silvers.

Two gold medals and two silvers went the way of Ciaran Strike, Forbes Irvine returned two golds and a bronze, while Finlay Neve pocketed a brace of golds to go alongside Olivia Chapman’s one.

Nathan Hunt picked up a gold, silver and bronze, with Lily Ellis returning to base having won one silver and a bronze.

Two silvers and a bronze went the way of Alex Jackson, with Harvey Gates and Katie Halmshaw winning one silver and two bronzes respectively.

Silver was the colour for Oslo Chapman (one) and Harry Button (two), while bronzes went the way of Toby Townsend (one) and Thea Irvine (two).

The Diss Otters squad was made up: Lily Ellis, Amber Dewsbery, Alex Jackson, Shannon Evans, Harvey Gates, Katie Halmshaw, Ciaran Strike, Oslo Chapman, Toby Townsend, Harry Button, Olivia Chapman, Nathan Hunt, Forbes Irvine, Darcie Martin, Kara O’Dell, Finlay Neve and Thea Irvine.