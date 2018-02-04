Martin plays a role in helping Norfolk to title

Harleston Tennis & Squash Club’s Keira Martin recently continued her development by helping Norfolk Under-15s to clinch the National Intercounty Squash title.

Fourteen-year-old Martin was part of a team that firstly overcame Northumbria 3-2 in the semi-finals of the England Squash-organised event in Nottingham.

It appeared Norfolk were heading for defeat when they went 2-0 down in the final against Essex, but they responded positively to run out 3-2 victors.

For Martin, the success continues her rise within the sport and father Justin — himself a member of the Harleston club — said: “Keira won some legs in the semi-final and while she lost both in the final, she still competed well.

“She is a good technical player that is on an upward curve at the moment in terms of her progression.

“We were keen to get her more involved in county games to help with her development as a player.”

Next on the agenda for Martin is the Dunlop English Junior Championship, which will be held in Hull between March 9-11.

That will pit the teenager against some of the best young players in the country and provide her with a chance to get some national ranking points.

• Harleston Tennis & Squash Club are on the look out for new members of all ages and ability.

