Magpies toil during Indoor fixtures

Harleston Magpies Ladies Indoor team had a tough opening weekend of the Jaffa Super 6s Championship, losing all four of their encounters.

Lauren Rowe was on target in the 5-1 defeat to Birmingham University, who scored three goals in the last four minutes.

Rowe was on target again in the second match — as was Lauren Barber — but that was not enough to stop Magpies from losing 3-2 to Brooklands Poynton.

Further defeats followed at the hands of Sevenoaks (2-0) and Buckingham (6-0) to cap a difficult start to the competition.

Magpies travel to Nottingham University this weekend to complete their remaining four league fixture against Surbiton, Beeston, Chelmsford and St Albans.

n Harleston Magpies Men’s team fared slightly better as their Indoor campaign got under way, starting with a 2-2 draw against Ipswich.

Beeston beat Magpies 4-3 next time out, before they got their first win, defeating St Albans 6-2 with Tim Whiteman scoring twice.

They finished up with a high-scoring 7-3 to Southgate ahead of their final four fixtures in Bristol this weekend.