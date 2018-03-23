Magpies recover from first draw to defeat Newmarket

EAST WOMEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION 1N

Newmarket I 0

Harleston Magpies II 2

Harleston Magpies’ second team continued their unbeaten season so far with a two-goal victory on the road at Newmarket on Sunday.

Magpies, who have already been crowned champions, were without a number of players for the rearranged encounter, which saw a number of players from the third team make the step up.

However, it did not deter the visitors as they went on to break the deadlock via Sophie Child.

Laura Tibbenham had the initial shot that was saved by the home goalkeeper, leaving the alert Child to tuck in the rebound.

Hosting Newmarket pushed hard for an equalising goal after the restart, but the Magpies midfield and defence held firm against the pressure.

And they ended up being rewarded when Amelia Herschel-Shorland dribbled her way past three opposition players and kept her cool to score her first goal of the campaign.

• Twenty-four hours earlier the seconds dropped their first points of the season after they were held to a 1-1 draw away at hosting Wisbech Town I.

The home side broke the deadlock against the run of play, but Magpies stuck to their task and managed to get themselves ahead when Tibbenham slotted the ball in.

Magpies won a number of short corners during the second half but they could not find a way beyond the Wisbech goalkeeper for a second time.

It means that the second side have won 19 of their games this term, drawing the other one.

They also have back-to-back encounters this weekend, starting with the visit of 10th-placed Watton I tomorrow.

That is followed on Sunday by a trip to take on seventh-placed St Neots I on Sunday.