Magpies keep up positive form with a home victory

EAST MEN’S LEAGUE

PREMIER A

Harleston Magpies I 6

Letchworth I 0

Harleston Magpies’ first team remain fourth in the table after scoring six unanswered goals against their Letchworth counterparts on Saturday.

The game started with both sides trying to find their feet during an even opening exchange.

However, Magpies soon took control and the deadlock was broken through an Andrew Bedwell short-corner strike which the perplexed defence could do nothing about.

The home side capitalised on the now frustrated Letchworth defence by quickly converting another corner from a powerful Sam Patterson drag- flick, taking Magpies’ much maligned routines to 100 per cent converted for the day.

The team in black-and-white continued to look threatening up front with Richard Larkin leading the press very effectively, backed up by strong one-versus-one defence all over the rest of the pitch.

A moment of inspiration from the excellent Thomas Ridley took the score to 3-0 with a high quality reverse stick hit, which the visiting goalkeeper could do nothing about.

This catalyst spurred man-of-the-match Ridley to score again, this time in less spectacular fashion to take the score to 4-0 at half-time.

The second half began not as Magpies had hoped, with personal indiscipline leading to numerous cards.

Nevertheless, Magpies weathered the storm, with only nine players at points, and reasserted their control of an end-to-end game.

Matt Bensley shone, with a long reverse stick carry finding Simon Hipwell in the circle who, when about to score, was upended by the goalkeeper. Bensley stepped up to score the resulting penalty stroke.

As Letchworth grew increasingly frustrated, Magpies put together their best passing move of the match, playing many quick passes, Elliot Marsh smashing home with an aggressive shot from a tight angle, taking the score to 6-0.

Magpies are on the road at seventh-placed Spalding I tomorrow (11.30am).