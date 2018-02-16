Magpies hit Chelmsford for six in heavy home win

INVESTEC WOMEN’S

HOCKEY LEAGUE

CONFERENCE EAST

Harleston Magpies 6

Chelmsford 1

Harleston Magpies thrashed bottom side Chelmsford 6-1 to claim back-to-back wins in the league for the first time this season on Saturday.

Magpies’ defence held strong early on, with Katrina Sitch soaking up a lot of pressure from Chelmsford’s right forward.

The hosts then began to dominate and took the lead about 10 minutes into the half after Lottie Summers won a short corner, which was dispatched by Louisa Greenacre with a classy strike from the top of the circle.

Lauren Barber made some crucial tackles in the middle of the pitch to keep Magpies on the front foot.

Harleston added to their tally in the 24th minute from another short corner, dragged from the top by Lauren Rowe and deflected in by Lucy Whiting.

Five minutes later it was 3-0. After an excellent through ball from Debbie Francis, Martha Lawrence scored following an excellent run into the circle.

Soon after, Summers won the home side another short corner which, after a 1-2 with Emma Lee-Smith, was finished off by Rose Winter.

Four minutes after the break, Lizzie Clymer rounded two defenders and squared to Summers who coolly reverse-flicked in to take Harleston’s tally to five.

The next 10 minutes were more end-to-end with Charlotte Peet making some fine saves in goal.

In the 51st minute, Rowe converted another corner for Magpies, flicking an outrageously spacey ball into the top of the goal.

With 19 minutes left, Chelmsford scored a consolation goal when a counter attack was well finished from the top of the circle.

Magpies (fifth) travel to third-placed Wimbledon tomorrow (2pm).

n Elsewhere, Harleston Magpies Ladies II edged past Bedford 1-0 to make it 15 wins out of 15 games in East Women’s League Division One North this season.

Anouska Stott scored the only goal of the game during the first half to secure all the points for the leaders in the battle of the top two sides in the table.

n In Empresa Norfolk Women’s League Division Two, Harleston Magpies Ladies VI shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw away at Thetford VI, with the point leaving Magpies seventh in the table with five games to go.

n In Division Three, Harleston Magpies Ladies VII bounced back to winning ways with a 3-1 win at home against Norwich Dragons VIII at the weekend. An own goal put Magpies in front, before Ella Spears and Georgia Hood both found the target to clinch a first win in four games.