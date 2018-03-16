Laxfield’s Watt signs deal to race in Britcar

Ex-BMW Compact Cup racer Jon Watt has signed up for a full campaign in the 2018 Britcar Endurance Championship, writes Liam Apicella.

The former Framlingham College student, 20, will be driving the Moss Motorsport BMW M3.

The youngster’s maiden outing with Moss Motorsport proved successful, taking a class pole, podium and fastest lap at Silverstone in April of last year, and this season he is looking to build on that performance to become a championship contender.

“I like the longer races as they bring in an element of strategy, and the cars are just so much faster than what I’ve been driving previously,” said the racer who is based in Laxfield.

“It is a real step up, so I can’t wait to take on the challenge.”

“It’s a very competitive car and team, they’ve won the championship three times in the last four years so we should be competitive straight out the gate.

“I aim to be winning races and certainly want to fight for the championship.

“If you’re not ambitious to win then you probably should be doing something else.”

The Britcar season gets under way at Rockingham on April 14.