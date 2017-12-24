Last aiming to come first at national award ceremony

by liam apicella

The 57-year-old, who lives in Mendlesham, is one of three nominees in contention for the Clay Pigeon Shooting Association’s (CPSA) Disabled Shooter of the Year award.

Last has won the accolade once before in 2013, and regaining it this time around would cap an impressive 12 months for the shooter.

He has won four CSPA titles this year, while also picking up a silver medal in the English Skeet.

And on top of that, Last was victorious in six of the seven Disabled Shooter Group’s events.

“It has been a very good year — probably one of my best,” said the five-time world champion, who will learn if he has been victorious when the awards take place at the Belfry Hotel & Resort on February 3, 2018.

“Whatever event I have entered, I have been on the podium in all of them.

“I won this award a few years ago and was runner-up last year, so it would be great to get it back.”

Last took up the sport in 1992, two years after he was left paralysed and confined to a wheelchair following a motocross accident.

A whole host of titles and awards have since come his way, with Last going on to achieve more than any other disabled shooter in the country.

However, rather than take stock and reflect on his long list of prizes, Last is aiming to add plenty more trophies to his collection.

“I have achieved a lot, but I plan to keep going and compete at county, national and world level,” he added.

“It is a mixture of not wanting to be beat by obstacle and opponents.

“When you have pushed a wheelchair on ground where it should not go just to shoot, that takes a certain type of determination.

“There is also probably a bit of competition with myself — once you have tasted victory, second place is not enough.

“I am a very competitive person. I want to keep going and keep winning trophies.”